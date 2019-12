View this post on Instagram

“Ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free” (John 8:32) Three years sober today. Gratitude to the universe & the hand that guides me. Grateful for this new life,for new perspective and renewed capacity to look myself & life squarely in the eye. 🙏🖤 #threeyearssober #sobriety #clarity #vulnerability #strength #onedayatatime #onestepatatime