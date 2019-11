View this post on Instagram

I wanted to keep the make up extremely minimal for #RajkumariMala as I wanted her to just look fresh,innocent and true to that time..often it can get very challenging to maintain the same brief as it’s very easy to get carried away when u do a commercial film like Housefull 4.. so glad that people loved the look and appreciated it. Big shout out to my team @sahithya.shetty @suhasshinde1 and most importantly @sudeepchatterjee.isc who lit me up so well that I could continue to do so 🥰 and Ofcourse Nadiadwala sir for giving me the opportunity to be able to do so 😃 #housefull4 #character #periodfilms #shotoniphone