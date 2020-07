View this post on Instagram

They say, ‘Time stops for no one’ … but somehow, this year has ended up halting the things we had planned. Shot the season finale of Khatron ke khiladi, season 10 in Mumbai today, exactly a year after shooting the first episode in Bulgaria. I guess, in times like these, we should trust our destiny… for it’s plan could be better than ours! Feels strange, but as they also say ‘This too, shall pass’!!!