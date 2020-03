View this post on Instagram

‘Chori Chori Chupke Chupke’ was so much fun! I loved working with #AbbasMustan, @beingsalmankhan, #RaniMukerji, #AmrishPuri & the entire cast n crew. My craziest role!!!!! All the research I did, how nervous I was. It was such a fun experience.Thank you ❤️#Abbasmustan, Salman, Rani & everyone that worked there for an emotionally charged & madly fun ride. #anniversary #ting #chorichorichupkechupke