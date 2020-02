View this post on Instagram

Switzerland – Truly Heavenly❄ Walking around on the cobbled streets; Relishing some authentic cuisine and swiss cheese; Beating the cold with freshly brewed coffee… What a great start to the holiday season! 🏔 Swiping my Citi Mastercard @mastercardindia @citiindia and earning 2X rewards on all my spends, took this experience a notch higher. Check out more details on: https://www.online.citibank.co.in/special-offers/home/index.html #TravelWithMastercard #StartSomethingPriceless #GetMoreWithCiti