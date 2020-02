View this post on Instagram

Who was the most loved cast member on the sets of #HaathiMereSaathi? Hint: He’s indeed a BIG star! Here’s a sneak peek for you to find out! . . Watch Haathi Mere Saathi, in theatres on April 02. . . @erosnow @prabusolomonofficial @pulkitsamrat @shriya.pilgaonkar @zyhssn #erosinternational #savetheforest🐘 #haathi #hmsbts