Production of the song is in progress , this is just a scratch / thank you dear people of the globe for bringing this unadulterated smile on Ranu ji s face , her versitality and confidence is growing with each song , The recreation of Aashiqui Mein Teri from happy hardy and heer is a proof , lots of love , wishing all of you a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi #HappyGaneshChaturthi #Aashiquimeinteri2.0 #HimeshReshammiya #RanuMondal #Trending #HappyHardyAndHeer #Instadaily #InstaLike