बॉलीवुड के दिग्गज अभिनेता अमिताभ बच्चन कोरोनावायरस के कारण अस्पताल में भर्ती हैं. वहीं उन्होंने कोविड वार्ड से सामान्य रूप से जीवन से जुड़ी कुछ चीजों को साझा किया है. Also Read - रणवीर सिंह का ये नया हेयरस्टाइल हो रहा है Viral, पत्नी दीपिका पादुकोण का है कमाल

बिग बी ने अपने ब्लॉग पर लिखा, “यह चुप्पी और अगले पल की अनिश्चितता, यह जीवन की प्रकृति का एक आश्चर्य है, सभी के लिए कि यह हमारे लिए हर पल, हर दिन सांस लेता हुआ जीवन है. सामान्य दिनों से प्रेरित गतिविधि में, कभी भी आराम से बैठकर कोई विचार नहीं किया.” Also Read - काले रंग की बैकलेस ड्रेस में Urfi Javed गिरा रही हैं बिजलियां, ज़रा संभलकर रहना

.. it is the silence and the uncertainty of the next … it is a wonder of the nature of life .. of all that it brings to us each moment , each living breathing day .. Also Read - Shakuntala Devi में ऐसे करती थी विद्या बालन सेट पर मस्ती, देखिए शूटिंग की कुछ पिक्स

.. in the activity driven past days of normalcy, never was there inclination to assess or sit back and think of what thoughts invade us now .. but they do now with a regularity that fills those idle hours , sitting , thinking , looking out into no where ..

.. in these conditions thoughts race at greater speed and in a vividity that had eluded us before .. they were always there , but just the presence of them remained silenced by the mind in its other business of existence .. the business is dormant now .. the mind is freer .. it reflects greatly more than ever .. and I wonder if this is correct , admissible pertinent or not .. ….(https://srbachchan.tumblr.com/) यहां पढ़ें पूरा ब्लॉग.

उन्होंने आगे लिखा, “लेकिन अब ऐसा नियमित तौर पर किया जाता है, जो उन बेकार घंटों को भरता है, बैठना, सोचना बाहर देखना.”

उन्होंने लिखा, “.इन परिस्थितियों में विचार अधिक गति से दौड़ते हैं और एक ऐसी जीवंतता में जो हमें पहले भी अलग-थलग कर चुके थे . वे हमेशा से थे, लेकिन बस अन्य व्यस्तताओं के कारण उनकी मौजूदगी खामोश रही . फिलहाल वह व्यापार अभी बंद है.”

(इनपुट एजेंसी)