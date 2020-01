View this post on Instagram

26th January night cricket ritual with all my childhood friends in the society I grew up in. This day, every year, since the past almost 20 years. Now everyone’s gone their own way but this is that one night in the year when we all get together. No whatsapp groups, no calls, no coordination… we just meet and play, all night. Bliss! #HappyRepublicDay 🇮🇳