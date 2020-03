View this post on Instagram

Shankar , Gino & I share our birthdays & in the last 10 years we’ve celebrated a few of our birthdays in a very musical atmosphere among wonderful artists and friends. We had such a beautiful time at Shankar & Sangita’s new home which is absolutely amazing. So wonderful to have Zakir bhai blessing us. Sorry about my funny expressions, the guitar monitor was blaring next to me & I could barely hear myself. Came back later again as I wanted to hear the piano as well. Didn’t realise Rakesh Mehra pulled out his camera for some shots. What a fun night! Perfect way to bring in our birthdays. @shankar.mahadevan @ginobanksofficial @rakeyshommehra @faroutakhtar @javedjaduofficial @rhythm_shaw @idrao8295