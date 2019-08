View this post on Instagram

Salman surprises #Umangjaipur by funding solar power for their building .SK has been a great support since the inception of this school for children with special needs .#SKF n team #Dabangg3 hosted the children on the sets while their shooting in Jaipur ..Umang is grateful n overwhelmed by this generous gesture by Bhai Jaan 💐💐@beingsalmankhan @nikhildwivedi25 @jordy_patel @prashantroyalty @aslisona @asuripatel @umangschool