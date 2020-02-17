सारा अली खान की फिल्म लव आजकल 14 फरवरी को रिलीज हुई है. हालांकि फिल्म की पहली सीरीज के इसके मुकाबले अच्छा बताया गया. लेकिन सारा ने अपने किरदार को लेकर खूब चर्चा बटोरी. खासकर कार्तिक आर्यन के साथ बोल्ड सीन फैंस को बहुत पसंद आए. हाल ही में सारा ने सोशल मीडिया पर अपनी मां अमृता सिंह के साथ एक तस्वीर शेयर की है. जिसमें वो सेम पोज़ में कॉपी करते हुए दिखाई दे रही हैं. तस्वीर को शेयर करते हुए सारा अली खान ने लिखा- ‘जैसी मां वैसी बेटी’. इस तस्वीर में सारा ने गुलाबी रंग का लहंगा पहना है जिसमें वो बेहद खूबसूरत नज़र आ रही हैं.
Mirror mirror- are you mommy or a reflection? 👥 The only difference between us- is I always want her attention 🙇🏻♀️🙋🏻♀️ She on the other hand is full of love, hugs and affection 👩👧❤️🤗 And undivided time and energy I sometimes forget to mention 🙏🏻💪🏻 My anchor, my inspiration, the magician that takes away all tension🧚🏻♀️🤱🏻 She has cures for mood swings, hair-fall, dry skin and water retention 💁🏻♀️👯♂️ Her versatility, commitment, patience, and selflessness is beyond my comprehension 🤷♀️🙀😻 With her around no sadness lasts, no fear persists there can’t be much apprehension- Basically without contention, no need to even mention, mommy is best in every dimension. 🌍 🗺 🌌 #amritakibeti #sarakishayari #gotitfrommymama #likemotherlikedaughter #mommyno1
बता दें, फिल्म ‘लव आजकल 2’ ने पहले दिन 12.40 करोड़ रुपए का बिजनेस किया है. हालांकि फिल्म की कहानी लोगों को ज्यादा पसंद नहीं आई. फिल्म में रणदीप हुड्डा और आरुषी शर्मा भी अहम भूमिका में हैं. फिल्म का स्क्रीनप्ले, डायरेक्शन और प्रोडक्शन इम्तियाज अली ने किया है.