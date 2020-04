Also Read - ऐसे ही नहीं अपनी खूबसूरती पर इतराती हैं मोनालिसा, हर अदा में कशिश है इतनी जो देखे वो मदहोश हो जाता है

View this post on Instagram

Happy Earth Day 🌍 🗺 ☮️♻️ About Mother Nature what to say 💁🏻‍♀️ Snowflakes in December, Jungles in May ❄️⛄️🌳🐯 🐅On the beach, where the hair can sway 🏝 🌊 In the mountains, on my sleigh 🏔🛷 In the desert, the camel leads the way 🏜 🌵🐪 But for now at home we must stay 🏠 And with gratitude and appreciation thank Mother Earth everyday 🙏🏻🙌🏻🤗 #stayhome #staysafe #staypositive