View this post on Instagram

Posted @withregram • @vogueindia “I have always wanted to put my thoughts and experiences down in a structured way. My career in design has taught me a lot that could help others wanting to step into this domain. A coffee-table book seemed like a good idea since I can depict my thoughts through pictures as well as text,” film producer and interior designer Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) tells @meghasharma.0, prior to the release of her upcoming coffee-table book, #MyLifeInDesign. Get a lowdown on Khan’s writing process, how she keeps herself creative in the midst of a pandemic, what she hopes to achieve through the new venture, and more, in the link in our bio. My Life in Design by Gauri Khan (Penguin Random House) is slated for release in 2021 . 📸: @penguinindia Picture: @avigowariker @beautybyg_thelook @mehakoberoi @stylebyami @billysiddiqi @bottomlinemedia