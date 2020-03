View this post on Instagram

जान है तो जहां है 🌺 We must fight this together and should do everything to prevent the spread. #21dayslockdown Let’s give strength to all the patients and doctors fighting it every day and night. At this moment all we can do is Stay positive and pray for everyone’s wellbeing🙏 😇 Proud of our leader @narendramodi ji 🇮🇳 #curfew #corona days 😷