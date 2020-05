View this post on Instagram

Owing to my erratic working schedule, I am grateful that the lockdown has given me more time to spend with my family, especially my kids, so I can’t complain. But, I do agree that sometimes it is an uphill task to manage 2 kids and keep my 7-year-old entertained through the day, for days on end considering we are very strict on screen-time being on weekends only. On this Mother’s Day, @disneyplushotstarvip heroes have all aligned to help me and other moms relax, while ‘they’ keep my child entertained. Thank you, Disney heroes, for this #mothersday gift and for being amazing #babysitters 😅🙏🌈 . . . . . #happymothersday #MumKiShanti