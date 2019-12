View this post on Instagram

Wrapped shoot for ‘ Haathi Mere Saathi ‘ / ‘Aranya ‘ / ‘ Kadan ‘ ( in the three languages respectively ) 🙃 I feel incredibly grateful to be a part of this film and all that it stands for . @ranadaggubati, you were a student on set and not a star . That’s so rare . I’m in awe of your commitment & passion towards cinema and your desire to give back . This is a grand vision and I was working alongside an incredibly dedicated cast and crew . This was also my first time filming in three languages ( Tamil, Telugu, Hindi) which was a whole new challenge in itself but very exciting . Thank you @erosnow , Prabhu Sir , @pb.mounica , @exceedentertainment for this opportunity 🙏🏼🐘 . . . #HaathiMereSaathi #Kadan #Aranya #Eros #FortheloveofElephants #ManvsNature #TamilTeluguDebut