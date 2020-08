View this post on Instagram

Stay in the shadows 🖤 had so much fun with this self shoot for @weddingvows.in Produced by: @Maximus_collabs_ Photographer: @Shrutzhaasan Styled by: @Shrutzhaasan Hair and make-up: @Shrutzhaasan Jacket: @Arpitmehtaofficial Dress: @Allsaints Jewellery: @Shrutzhaasan Team Wedding Vows: @NadiiaaMalik