View this post on Instagram

And here begins a new journey, a time to start something new and venture into the mystical world of Naagin! Hope to receive the same amount of love from you all for my new project! 🥰🤗❤️ #Naagin4 Comment below and let me know how excited are you for today’s episode !? 🐍 . . #Naagin4WithRashamiDesai #RashamiDesai #ItsAllMagical #gratitude @ektarkapoor @colorstv @altbalaji @muktadhond