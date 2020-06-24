View this post on Instagram

& this is how I started 2020! Getting to the midway mark already? #repost @womensweb 'I Refuse To Suck In My Well Earned Belly,' Says Sona Mohapatra After Being Trolled For Swimsuit Pictures Sona Mohapatra has had a great 2019. She amplified many women's voices in the music industry during the #MeToo movement, called out major channels for supporting men accused of sexual harassment. And even started many relevant conversations. But all this is just not enough for the trolls. Recently, she uploaded a photo on Twitter and Instagram and people unloaded in the comment section. Some body-shamed her, others called her 'unsanskari' and some even discredited Sona's feminism because she posted a picture in a swimsuit. Sona responded like a boss In her signature style, she took to Twitter and responded to the trolls which made them shut up, at least for the time being. She then, took to Twitter to describe her feelings. She tweeted, "I shared some last evening and people wrote in saying 'wearing slut clothes & then saying MeToo?' Some felt let down, "thought you were a serious person?!" Many sent (heart emoji) and (fire emoji)… I refuse to fit into any box, just like I refuse to suck in my well-earned belly. 2020 here I come' Trolls trolls trolls can we get expect something better?