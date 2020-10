Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election: महागठबंधन ने जारी की 243 प्रत्याशियों की सूची, जानें किस पार्टी को मिली कितनी सीट?

View this post on Instagram

So proud of my big brother @luvsinha who filed his nomination for the #biharelections yesterday! We really need the youth and more importantly GOOD people to step up for our country and im so happy hes embarked on this new journey! All the best Bhaiya ❤️