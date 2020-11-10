नई दिल्ली: बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री सोनम कपूर आहूजा ने सोमवार को बॉलीवुड में 13 साल पूरे कर लिए हैं. उनकी पहली फिल्म ‘सांवरिया’ 2007 में रिलीज हुई थी. इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर करते हुए सोनम ने संजय लीला भंसाली फिल्म के साथ बॉलीवुड में कदम रखने को याद किया, जो रणबीर कपूर की भी पहली बॉलीवुड डेब्यू था. हालांकि फिल्म दर्शकों को उतना प्रभावित नहीं कर पाई थी. Also Read - सोनम कपूर ने शेयर किया ये फोटो तो यूजर ने बोला- ओवर एक्टिंग की दुकान, पोस्ट हुआ VIRAL
फिल्म को याद करते हुए अभिनेत्री ने लिखा, “13 साल पहले मैंने ‘सांवरिया’ से डेब्यू किया था. इस इंडस्ट्री में मुझे हर पल एक आशीर्वाद मिला. भारत का शुक्रिया अदा करती हूं और हर उस फिल्म निर्माता का शुक्रिया अदा करती हूं, जिसने मुझ पर विश्वास किया. मुझे सबसे अच्छा काम करने का सौभाग्य मिला है, जिसने मुझे अपना सर्वश्रेष्ठ देने के लिए पुश किया.” Also Read - बड़ी होकर जया बच्चन जैसी बनना चाहती हैं सोनम कपूर, लोग बोले- और कितना ग्रो करेंगी
I have re-entered my teens, you guys! Thirteen years of being on set, playing various characters, sinking my teeth into complex roles, doing press junkets, attending parties, winning awards, working with some of the most prolific people in the industry — this journey has been one of the most gratifying, fruitful and beautiful ones that I’ve taken. I want to take this moment to thank all my directors, producers, crewmates, colleagues and most of all, my fans, for being as supportive, excited and happy for me. From Saawariya to Blind, over the years, nothing has changed for me. Beyond grateful for this life, opportunity and love! Love you guys! @erosnow @dharmamovies @romppictures @pvrpictures @disneyfilmsindia @sanjayleelabhansali @arbaazkhanofficial @atulkasbekar @foxstarstudios @twinklerkhanna @spe_films @vidhuvinodchoprafilms @hirani.rajkumar #13YearsOfSKA #CelebratingLife #CheersToTheMovies #SonamKapoor #LifeOfAnActor #GetSetShoot #SetLife #Movies #FilmyForLife
बता दें कि रानी मुखर्जी की फिल्म ‘ब्लैक’ में सोनम ने सहायक निर्देशक के तौर पर काम किया था लेकिन उन्हें बड़ा ब्रेक दिया संजय लीली भंसाली ने अपनी फिल्म ‘सांवरिया’ में. इस फिल्म में पहली बार वह पर्दे पर लोगों के सामने आईं और अखबारों और टी.वी. चैनलों पर भी खूब सुर्खियां बंटोरी.