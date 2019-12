View this post on Instagram

A throwback to a 22 year old me . I was looking at all the shoots etc that I’d done with @subbu28 and I realised he did my first portfolio shoot, my first cover, my first ad campaign and my first premiere. I will miss you Subbu. Thank you so much for making me look and feel beautiful. #restinpeace 📸 @jatinkampani 💄💇‍♀️ @subbu28 STYLE @jayatibose