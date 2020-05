Also Read - Migrant worker heart touching Request सैकड़ो किलो मीटर पैदल चलकर मजदूर का हुआ बुरा हाल, बोला- खाना नहीं, चप्पल चाहिए साहब...

View this post on Instagram

@Sonu_Sood once again proves why he’s the real Indian Hero. After arranging buses for Migrants to Karnataka, the actor has now arranged buses for Migrants to their respective houses in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar & Jharkhand. He emotionally shared that he won’t stop till the last migrant worker reaches his respective house. #sonusood #migrantworkers #viralbhayani @viralbhayani