View this post on Instagram

My 50 DREAMS & counting…! 😉 ———————— 1. Learn how to Fly a Plane ✈️ 2. Train for IronMan triathlon 🏃🏻‍♂️ 3. Play a Cricket Match left-handed 🏏 4. Learn Morse Code _.. 5. Help kids learn about Space. 🌌 6. Play tennis with a Champion 🎾 7. Do a Four Clap 👏 Push-Up ! (1/6) …