It’s never easy to stay consistent, to stay motivated when it comes to any discipline in life!! So to get my kids to stay committed, I try to change it up, make it more fun…dance, explore, discover individual rhythm & all throughout they’re actually…willingly also doing cardio & yoga 👍😁🤗❤️👊 You all have often asked me, what keeps me going…well, this is the secret!!🤗😁 change it up & keep life interesting!! Come dance with us…life has a beautiful playlist for everyone..choose your tune & start moving…the rest will follow naturally!!🎵💃🏻❤️😍 I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #2020 #exercisehappiness #dance #laugh #ownit 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻