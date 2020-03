View this post on Instagram

Life is a precious gift & boy does it know how to remind us each time we take it for granted!!😊🤗❤️ A pandemic can often be mirrored as a dark place, one with the uncertainty, fear, chaos, divide, blame games, discriminations & of course loss of life! AND YET, finally NOTHING prevails like human spirit👊❤️ It fights back united with resilience, positivity, prayer, compassion, renewed hope & disciplined action…all in its relentless pursuit of honouring ‘life’. 👍🤗❤️ A virus thrives on reaction, while life thrives in Action!! #choosewisely 🙏 To human spirit & life…let’s do this!!!😊👊💋 Sending love & healing energy to the world…be safe & keep strengthening your immune system…both inside & out!!😇😁❤️ I love you guys!!! #yourstruly #duggadugga ❤️💃🏻