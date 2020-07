Also Read - घर के बिजली बिल ने उड़ाए तापसी पन्नू के होश, गुस्से में तस्वीर शेयर कर कही ये बात

View this post on Instagram

One of the first few days of Mission Mangal shoot. I remember how excited we all were to work with each other. This set was no less than a happy land of people who really wanted to create something we can all be proud of. I remember I said yes to this film for 2 major reasons , one was coz I wanted to be a part of this story which is something to cherish for years to come. Secondly I wanted to be a part of this beautiful ensemble of actors I know will have energy worth celebrating every moment. #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost