Terence Lewis Nora Fatehi slams Troller by sharing romantic photo on offensive Butt Touch Video on indias Best Dance Stage-बॉलीवुड की दुनिया में अपनी हॉटनेस और बोल्डनेस के लिए मशहूर एक्ट्रेस नोरा फतेही (Nora Fatehi) और टेरेंस लुईस के कई डांस वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहे हैं. इस वीडियो को देखकर लोगों ने टेरेंस पर नोरा को गलत तरीके से छूने का आरोप लगाया और ट्रोल करना शुरू कर दिया. इसके बाद कोरियोग्राफर टैरेंस लूइस ने ट्रोलस को मुंहतोड़ जवाब दिया है. उन्होंने नोरा के साथ एक रोमांटिक तस्वीर शेयर की है साथ ही एक कहानी भी लिखी है. इस तस्वीर पर नोरा ने भी कमेंट किया है. Also Read - कंगना रनौत ने शेयर की फूलों सी नाजुक तस्वीर लिखा- इक आग का दरिया है और डूब के जाना है

नोरा ने लिखा- ‘थैंक्यू टैरेंस…सोशल मीडिया के इस वक्त में जहां वीडियो के साथ छेड़छाड़ की जाती है, मीम बनाने केलिए फोटोज़ को फोटोशॉप कर दिया जाता है. मैं खुश हूं कि आप इन सबसे खुद को परेशान नहीं होने देते. आपने और गीता मैम ने मुझे बहुत सम्मान दिया है. ये जिंदगी का एक बेहतर अनुभव रहेगा. Also Read - Ex-Dharma Productions Executive Producer क्षितिज ने कबूला- 3 महीने में 12 बार खरीदा गांजा

A post shared by Terence Lewis (@terence_here) on Sep 26, 2020 at 10:55pm PDT

View this post on Instagram

This creep is Terence Lewis

He is doing this on tage to a known face…

No, It’s not a slip of hand.!

Where are those Bollywood Feminists who mocked Sunil Gavaskar.?

Can Anushka Sharma say something about this.?#SushantEarthDay pic.twitter.com/kNsNYBM5Tl#BollywoodDrugShame

— 🕉️4SSR ~🇮🇳 (@Wkupcall4india) September 27, 2020