Making use of the time by makin Maggie with lots of vegetables 🍅 Hope u like it Recipe follows: Boil Maggi wit lil olive oil and salt On the side boil French beans and carrot Sauté onion and capsicum And make fresh tomatoe purée Add all of that in a big pan and add Maggie masala and mirchi powder if needed . Add salt and let in boil properly. Towards the end add boiled Maggie. Enjoy 😉 yummy!! #fightcorona #stayhome #staysafe #staywithfamily