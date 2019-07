View this post on Instagram

Mother’s Day is everyday therefore this post for my boss partner n mother @shobha9168 ! Ppl were in shock when we started….. why my company had my moms name as a producer instead of my more famous dad but my dad insisted that since we both r working we should use our names! Years later here we r !ours is probably the first mother daughter start up (in media)hopefully many more will b there in future 💋❤️