वेरोनिका डीडूसेंको (Veronika Didusenko), उक्रेन (Ukraine) की एक मॉडल है जिनकी खूबसूरती की पूरी दुनिया दीवानी है. साल 2018 में ‘मिस यूक्रेन’ (Miss Ukraine) के खिताब से सम्मानित किए जाने वाली इस मॉडल के साथ कुछ ऐसा हुआ जिसकी निंदा सब कर रहे हैं. हाल ही में वेरोनिका से उनके इस खिताब को छीन लिया गया और उन्हें ‘मिस वर्ल्ड’ (Miss World) के प्रतिस्पर्धा से भी बाहर कर दिया गया.
इन सब के पीछे की बस एक वजह ये है कि वेरोनिका शादीशुदा है और वो एक बच्चे की मां हैं. ‘मिस वर्ल्ड’ के आयोजकों को जब पता चला कि वेरोनिका मां है तो उन्हें इस कम्पटीशन में भाग लेने से मना कर दिया गया. इसउक्रेनियन मॉडल ने इसका विरोध करते हुए अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर एक पोस्ट साझा किया जिसमें उन्होंने मिस वर्ल्ड के आयोजकों पर निशाना साधते हुए #righttobeamother से एक अभिनयान शुरू किया.
Dear friends, I am happy to share the exciting news with you. Today #righttobeamother has made a huge leap forward. I have launched a legal challenge against @MissWorld and this marks the new phase in our joint fight for justice. ⠀ I am proud to be represented by Ravi Naik, Human Rights Lawyer of the Year 2018, and Leading Counsel Marie Demitriou QC. Ravi represents clients in some of the world’s most high profile cases. This includes the first case against #CambridgeAnalytica for political profiling and claims against Facebook for their data practices. Marie Demitriou was a barrister on the legal team acting for South African athlete Caster Semenya who was subjected to sex testing following her victory at the 2009 World Championships. ⠀ We say that under the #EqualityAct 2010 the entry policy operated by #MissWorld is discriminatory on various grounds, namely marital status, and pregnancy and maternity. The Equality Act protects against discrimination based on certain characteristics, including marriage, maternity and sex. The reason I was not allowed to compete in Miss World after winning the title #MissUkraine is because I had been married and have a child. Denying me the chance of competing on those bases breaches those protections against discrimination. ⠀ I don’t want the crown back. I want to get the rules changed for wider society. These rules are a systemic, widespread and international policy that results in discrimination on large scale across many countries. ⠀ This year the 69th Miss World Final returns to London on 14 December 2019. We believe it is the right moment for @MissWorld to introduce the change. ⠀ I am really glad to see that our story has resonated with the UK national media such as @dailymail, @telegraph, @thesun, @skynews, @thetimes, @bbcnews, @bbcnewsbeat, @dailymirror🌍 ⠀ Photo credit: David McHugh/Brighton Pictures
मिस वर्ल्ड के आयोजकों पर आरोप लगाते हुए वेरोनिका ने कहा कि इस वर्ल्ड लेवल कम्पटीशन में भेदभाव हो रहा है. माताओं और विवाहित महिलाओं को इसप्रतिस्पर्धा से दूर रखना गलत है. उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर अपने फैन्स के जरिए ये अपील की कि उन्हें अपना ताज वापस नहीं चाहिए, उन्हें बस इस कम्पटीशन के नियमों को बदलते हुए देखना है. मिस वर्ल्ड दुनिया की सबसे पुरानी सौंदर्य प्रतियोगिता है, जिसे पहली बार 1951 में ब्रिटेन में आयोजित किया गया था.
Today, #MissUkraine2019 will be selected. The girls must have spent a few sleepless nights… Being a part of such massive events requires physical and mental stamina, self-discipline, and stress-resistance. Qualities which take years to train💪. ⠀ One year ago I was one of them. Consumed by the preparations, I had no idea what big of an impact the next day will have on my life. ⠀ I had the honour to be crowned Miss Ukraine 2018. But a few days later I was carried by a whirlwind of the following events into a new reality🌪. The news on the disqualification of a single mom spread all over the globe. At some point I realised the story of Veronika Didusenko is a story of millions of women. It’s a story of sexism and misogyny, oppression and abuse which women had endured for millennia. ⠀ This was how I started my new quest, a quest for Truth, gradually becoming more aware of the inequalities and injustices which poison our lives day in and day out. On this journey, I have also found my new self who is less vulnerable, more confident and sees the world more clearly. A year later, I am much more ready to fight back. ⠀ For today, I wish all young women in #MissUkraine2019 Show to focus on being the best version of yourselves, as YOU see it. Don’t let anyone make you feel lesser than you are and define your beauty and worthiness. You are all beautiful. You deserve to be on this stage. ⠀ To be continued❤️. ⠀ #righttobeamother🌎
अपनी बाकमाल हुस्न से वेरोनिका ने कई बार पूरे विश्व को प्रभावित किया है. वेरोनिका समाज के प्रति भी उतनी ही सहज और सतर्क नजर आती है. उन्होंने ‘दी यंग आइंस्टीन’ के नाम से एक चैरिटी प्रोजेक्ट भी शुरू किया है जिसमें वो अनाथ बच्चों की मदद करती हैं जो मैथ्स और साइंस में रूचि रखते हैं. सोशल मीडिया पर भी ये मॉडल खूब एक्टिव रहती है.