I am Veronika. I was crowned #MissUkraine 2018 and later disqualified for being a single mother. Such are the rules of @MissWorld and @MissUniverse, the world's most prestigious beauty pageants which discriminate against women based on their civil status, pregnancy and maternity. In particular, the contestants must have never been married and have never had children. The titleholder is also required to remain unmarried throughout her reign. These rules are in direct breach of the UK's #EqualityAct 2010 and the UN Universal Declaration of #HumanRights . I am appealing to Ms Julia Morley @thejuliamorley of #MissWorld, and Ms Paula Sugart @realpaulashugart of #MissUniverse, to demonstrate an example of true female leadership by changing the rules of their competitions and thus opening opportunities for many women who feel that motherhood is a punishment or a verdict.