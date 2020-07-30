Also Read - Shakuntala Devi Trailer: विद्या बालन की फिल्म 'शकुंतला देवी' का ट्रेलर रिलीज, ह्यूमन कंप्यूटर का देखिए जलवा

Be kind, be nice, they say. But you know what? So does support, so does empowerment! Look at the women around you – your daughters, sisters, friends, colleagues, acquaintances, the one you meet on the street, remind them every single day that they are stronger than they’ve been told. Lift them up. We’re surrounded by the most extraordinary women every single day who need our support. A little nudge that reminds them if there’s a fight, they have an army standing right behind them. Thank you, @kareenakapoorkhan for nominating me as part of the #WomenSupportWomen challenge. I urge every woman of India to join the movement, empower and be empowered and most importantly – start here, start at home, start now and take on the whole world because women can! #WomenSupportWomen Poem written by : @cacklerraj ❣️