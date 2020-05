Also Read - नातिन नव्या नंदा के इस अंदाज के कायल हुए बिग बी, लंबा पोस्ट लिखकर दी ग्रेजुएट होने की जानकारी

View this post on Instagram

12 years of BHOOTNATH .. kids still call me Bhoothnath Uncle .. but someone just discovered something amazing .. in AGNEEPATH my film there is a shot of me entering the prison and shooting dead one of the prisoners .. on the wall of the prison cell was written in chalk the word ‘भूत नाथ’ .. Agneepath was made years before .. how did this happen .. if you have a dvd or on net go to the scene and watch .. Incidentally that was my first shot for Agneepath !