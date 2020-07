Also Read - Saroj Khan Death News: कभी सलमान ने किया था सरोज खान का अपमान! बाद में काम देने का भी किया वादा

23 years old, so new, Just into my second film, working with you, a taskmaster, a perfectionist, a LEGEND… was the last time i was ever nervous working with anyone. That 101 rupiye ki kharchi you gave me, and the words you told my mother “yeh ladki mera naam roshan karegi” gave me enough confidence to last a lifetime. Hope you are smiling wherever you are, and i hope i continue to make you proud! Rest in peace.