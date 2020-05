Also Read - नोएडा में टीनेजर और उसके दोस्‍त के जबरन संबंध बनवाए, वीडियो बनाकर किया वायरल

View this post on Instagram

🖤 This @htbrunch shoot was done before the lockdown , which is clear from the cover story & yet some of you expressed concern over social distancing 🙂 Hope you all are safe & at home , like I am in mumbai & @s_u_r_i_l_i_e in Chandigarh with our family 🙂 I miss being with them at this point but safety & patience are great virtues 🌸