Dear Women , Be you ! Have your own identity that exists within you. Be a positive force to reckon with. You have a lot of power… it’s up to you how you channel this power. You either use this god given strength in bringing everything down or in uplifting this world. Stay true to yourself. Be who you are… not the woman next to you and not the woman who looks “cool” to you… Be you.