View this post on Instagram

I HAVE BEEN KIDNAPPED !! If these pictures get uploaded (there’s no network here) I have been told that the kidnapper asked my mother for ransom..instead she paid for my ticket and said take her away !!! . Ok so 2019 July I was supposed to do this then I was busy so it became August which I procrastinated to September and then December happened …2020 no procrastination!! I mean I can post those new photoshoot pics later 🤣🤣🤣🤣 and I will start my YouTube channel around my birthday 🤣🤣😁 . . P.S. nobody freak out ! I’m back very soon ! I will be on shoot and the brand launch (u guys will know which one soon) ! The kidnapper promises to get me back in one piece if I learn to “let go”… Phone first 😁 …so bye byee ( just for a few hours I think )