youtuber lilly singh: भारतीय मूल की यू ट्यूबर लिली सिंह उर्फ सुपरवुमन अपने वीडियो से चर्चा में बनी हुई हैं. ये लड़की इतनी फेमस हो चुकी हैं कि यूट्यूब पर 1.4 करोड़ लोगों ने इन्हें सबस्क्राइब किया हुआ है. पहचान बन जाने के कारण काम भी मिल रहा है. लिली की उम्र 31 साल है. इनका जन्म कनाडा में हुआ था. हाल ही में लिली ने खुलासा किया था कि वे बायसेक्सुअल है. उन्हें अपने लिंग, रंग और लैंगिकता की वजह से कई चुनौतियों का सामना करना पड़ा. लेकिन अब उन्हें इसकी आदत हो गई है. सच तो है कि अब उन्हें इस बात से कोई फर्क भी नहीं पड़ता. बता दें, अमेरिका का टीवी चैनल है NBC पर लिली सिंह का नया शो आ रहा है. इसका नाम है A Little Late with Lilly Singh. इस शो के कारण लिली सुर्खियों में बनी हुई हैं.

लिली सिंह 2010 में यू ट्यूब पर सक्रिय हुई थीं और अब वह वीडियो शेयरिंग वेबसाइट की सर्वाधिक लोकप्रिय हस्तियों में से एक बन गयी हैं. वह यूनिसेफ की सद्भावना दूत भी हैं.

