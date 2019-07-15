Guru Purnima 2019: गुरु पूर्णिमा 16 जुलाई, मंगलवार को है. इस दिन गुरु की पूजा का विधान है.

इस दिन लोग एक-दसरे को गुरु पूर्णिमा विश करते हैं और बधाई संदेश भेजते हैं. अगर आप भी इस तरह के मैसेज भेजना चाहते हैं तो इन्‍हें Save करके आगे भेज सकते हैं.

देखें-

– Teachers are Parents in school and I have been blessed to have the best of them. Happy Guru Purnima to all the lucky students

– Many Teachers came in my life but I don’t think about the rest when it comes to making a difference. You are certainly better than the best. Happy Guru Purnima

– Be devoted to your Guru on this holy day and ever and thank them for making you oh so wise and clever. Happy Guru Purnima

– You introduced me to myself and showed me the right way. Thanks for making me who I am. Wish you a happy Guru Purnima Day

– Everyone in their life will have a Guru to lead them, I had you in my life as my Guru, You made me come out of my ignorance, I learnt to handle the problems all because of you, I always pay my tribute to you, Happy Guru Purnima!

– May the name of guru be enshrined in your heart. May guru ji’ s divine love and blessings be with you always. Happy Guru Purnima!!

– The Guru’s whole work is to bring back the flow of life so that you start becoming joyous and utterly happy and blissful for no reason at all.

– Today is the best day to pay the tribute to your Guru. On this auspicious day of Guru Purnima, make an oath for your life to follow the steps of your Guru. Happy Guru Purnima!

गुरु पूर्णिमा तिथि प्रारंभ – 01:48 बजे (16 जुलाई 2019) से

गुरु पूर्णिमा तिथि समाप्त – 03:07 बजे (17 जुलाई 2019) तक