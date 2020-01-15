Magh Bihu 2020: माघ बिहू का त्‍योहार हर साल असम में जोरशोर से मनाया जाता है.

इस त्‍योहार को मनाने का असली मजा तभी है जब अपनों संग इसे सेलिब्रेट किया जाए. इसकी शुरुआत आप खास विशिज वाले मैसेज भेजकर कर सकते हैं. देखें-

Magh Bihu 2020: कब है माघ बिहू, महत्‍व, उत्‍सव से जुड़ी हर जानकारी

May the joyous harvest season bring to you and your family Happiness & Prosperity.

Another Bihu is here. Let us banish our worries and mistakes and start afresh. Happy Magh Bihu!

Let this Bihu give you the strength to do all that you dreamed to do during last year but didn’t dare to do.

Let us welcome this Bohag Bihu with great hope, eagerness and anticipation. Let us look forward to a plentiful year of joy, satisfaction, peace and prosperity.

Happy Bihu! Let this year be filled with the things that are truly good.

Let us vow to take life in our stride this Bihu and make it tolerable as well as beautiful by accepting sorrow and happiness with sanity.

Magh Bihu 2020 Date

माघ बिहू इस साल 16 जनवरी, गुरुवार को मनाया जाएगा.

माघ बिहू महत्‍व

असम के लोग इस त्योहार के साथ ही नये साल की शुरुआत मानते हैं. पोंगल की तरह बिहू भी किसानों का त्योहार है. किसान फसलों की कटाई करते हैं और ईश्वर को फसलों के लिए धन्यवाद करते हैं.

