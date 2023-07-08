Pics: राहुल गांधी का ये अंदाज आपने देखा? सोनीपत में किसानों संग धान की रोपाई की और..
दिल्ली से शिमला जाते समय कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी आज सुबह सोनीपत पहुंचे, जहां उन्होंने बड़ौदा के विभिन्न गांवों में किसानों से मुलाकात की. बड़ौदा और मदीना में खेतों में काम कर रहे किसानों से राहुल ने बातचीत की.
Last updated on - July 8, 2023 9:38 AM IST
