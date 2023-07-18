click this icon for latest updates
Last updated on - July 18, 2023 5:05 PM IST
By Akarsh Shukla
| Edited by Akarsh Shukla
क्या आप देखना चाहेंगे, दुनिया की 10 सबसे डरावनी फिल्में.
हॉलीवुड की सबसे डरावनी फिल्मों में से एक द एक्सोरसिस्ट को देखने से पहले आपको मेंटली तैयार होना बहुत जरूरी है. द एक्सोरसिस्ट अब तक की सबसे डरावनी फिल्म है. फिल्म को ऑस्कर में सबसे बेस्ट पिक्चर के लिए नॉमिनेशन भी मिला था.
By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.