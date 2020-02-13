1 / 16

Sana Khan एक्ट्रेस सना खान Sana Khan इन दिनों निजी परेशानियों से जूझ रही हैं. उनके लव लाइफ में सब कुछ ठीक नहीं चल रहा है. Sana Khan ने हाल में एक इंस्टाग्राम पोस्ट के साथ betrayed, broken and beautiful कैप्शन लिखकर यह संकेत दे दिया था कि वह परेशान चल रही हैं. अब उन्होंने इंस्टग्राम पर एक लंबा पोस्ट लिखकर Sana Khan ने कोरियोग्राफर Melvin Louis के साथ अपने रिश्ते तोड़ लिए हैं. उन्होंने इस पोस्ट में Melvin Louis को compulsive cheater यानी आदतन चीटर बताया है. सना ने हाल ही एक अखबार को दिए इंटरव्यू को भी शेयर किया है. इसमें उन्होंने बताया है कि वह Melvin Louis के साथ ब्रेकअप के बाद कितना परेशान रहीं. वह काफी डिप्रेस हो गई थीं. सना ने जो पोस्ट लिखा है उसका पहला लाइन है This is my first and it has taken a lot of courage from me to come out and speak the truth. यानी यह मेरा पहला पोस्ट है और सामने आकर सच्चाई बताने के लिेए मुझे बहुत हिम्मत की जरूरत थी. इसके बाद उन्होंने कई भावनात्मक बातें लिखी है. पूरा पोस्ट इस प्रकार है. This is my first n it has taken a lot of courage from me to come out n speak the truth. Coz there were so many people who believed in this relation n showed so much love n respect but unfortunately I didn’t get it from where I should have gotten. This man is dirt n he is disgusting unfortunately it took me a year to find out coz I believed in him blindly. I have taken a stand for myself coz if I won’t no one will.He is a compulsive cheater n a compulsive liar n this is his regular thing to do with everyone for his fame n popularity. This is the original content with no fabrication but be ready for the covers on this Ps cheated on me with multiple girls since mayJune which I lately discovered but there is one girl tht shocked me the most n I knw her.shameonyou miss.I will def tell the world ur name so atleast others knw u before they collab with you Upbringing matters a lot He wanted to marry me and have babies what would he teach my son n daughter. सना खान ने कई हिन्दी, मलयालय, तमिल, कन्नड़ और तेलुगू फिल्मों में काम किया है. वह 2012 में Bigg Boss की कंटेस्टेंट भी थीं. उन्होंने बॉलीवुड में Yehi Hai High Society नामक फिल्म से एंट्री की थी. यह फिल्म मार्च 2005 में रिलीज हुई थी.