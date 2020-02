View this post on Instagram

2020 begins in a BIG way! Aaaahhhh been dying to share this news with you’ll 💃🏻💃🏻 @beingsalmankhan can’t wait to start working on this one with you 😃😃 @nadiadwalagrandson @farhadsamji let’s gooo 🙌🏼 #KabhiEidKabhiDiwali #blessed #SajidNadiadwala @wardakhannadiadwala