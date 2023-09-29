By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Women Reservation Bill बन गया कानून, 'नारी शक्ति वंदन अधिनियम' को राष्ट्रपति की मिली मंजूरी
Women Reservation Bill: हाल ही में संसद के विशेष सत्र के दौरान महिला आरक्षण से जुड़ा 128वां संविधान संशोधन 'नारी शक्ति वंदन विधेयक-2023' लोकसभा और राज्यसभा से पास हुआ था.
महिला आरक्षण बिल (Women Reservation Bill) अब कानून बन गया है. बिल को राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू (Droupadi Murmu) की मंजूरी मिल गई है. बिल के कानून बन जाने के बाद लोकसभा और राज्य विधानसभाओं में महिलाओं को 33 फीसदी आरक्षण मिलने का रास्ता साफ हो गया है.
Trending Now
Government of India issues a gazette notification for the Women’s Reservation Bill after it received the assent of President Droupadi Murmu. pic.twitter.com/GvDI2lGF1C
— ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2023
You may like to read
ब्रेकिंग न्यूज और लाइव न्यूज अपडेट के लिए हमें फेसबुक पर लाइक करें या ट्विटर पर फॉलो करें. India.Com पर विस्तार से पढ़ें India Hindi की और अन्य ताजा-तरीन खबरें