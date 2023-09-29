Top Recommended Stories

Women Reservation Bill बन गया कानून, 'नारी शक्ति वंदन अधिनियम' को राष्ट्रपति की मिली मंजूरी

Women Reservation Bill: हाल ही में संसद के विशेष सत्र के दौरान महिला आरक्षण से जुड़ा 128वां संविधान संशोधन 'नारी शक्ति वंदन विधेयक-2023' लोकसभा और राज्यसभा से पास हुआ था.

Published: September 29, 2023 5:18 PM IST

By Parinay Kumar

Women Reservation Bill
Women Reservation Bill

महिला आरक्षण बिल (Women Reservation Bill) अब कानून बन गया है. बिल को राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू (Droupadi Murmu) की मंजूरी मिल गई है. बिल के कानून बन जाने के बाद लोकसभा और राज्य विधानसभाओं में महिलाओं को 33 फीसदी आरक्षण मिलने का रास्ता साफ हो गया है.

