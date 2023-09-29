Women Reservation Bill बन गया कानून, 'नारी शक्ति वंदन अधिनियम' को राष्ट्रपति की मिली मंजूरी

महिला आरक्षण बिल (Women Reservation Bill) अब कानून बन गया है. बिल को राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू (Droupadi Murmu) की मंजूरी मिल गई है. बिल के कानून बन जाने के बाद लोकसभा और राज्य विधानसभाओं में महिलाओं को 33 फीसदी आरक्षण मिलने का रास्ता साफ हो गया है.

Government of India issues a gazette notification for the Women’s Reservation Bill after it received the assent of President Droupadi Murmu. pic.twitter.com/GvDI2lGF1C

