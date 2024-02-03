Breaking News: हिमाचल प्रदेश में परफ्यूम फैक्ट्री में लगी आग, 31 घायल; 9 लापता और 1 की मौत

हिमाचल प्रदेश के सोलन जिले के अंतर्गत आने वाले नालागढ़ के झाड़माजरी के पास NR aroma perfume factory में आग लग गई. आग बुझाने के प्रयास अभी भी जारी हैं. इसमें एक महिला की मौत की सूचना है. 31 लोग घायल हो गए और 9 लोग अब तक लापता हैं.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Latest visuals from the spot where a fire broke out at NR aroma perfume factory near Jharmajri, Nalagarh under Solan district; efforts to douse the fire still underway

One woman died, 31 people injured and 9 are missing as of now. pic.twitter.com/fMNawbMYuA

