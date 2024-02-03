By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Breaking News: हिमाचल प्रदेश में परफ्यूम फैक्ट्री में लगी आग, 31 घायल; 9 लापता और 1 की मौत
NR aroma perfume factory में लगी आग बुझाने के प्रयास अभी भी जारी हैं.
हिमाचल प्रदेश के सोलन जिले के अंतर्गत आने वाले नालागढ़ के झाड़माजरी के पास NR aroma perfume factory में आग लग गई. आग बुझाने के प्रयास अभी भी जारी हैं. इसमें एक महिला की मौत की सूचना है. 31 लोग घायल हो गए और 9 लोग अब तक लापता हैं.
देखें घटनास्थल पर आग बुझाने का प्रयास जारी है.
#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Latest visuals from the spot where a fire broke out at NR aroma perfume factory near Jharmajri, Nalagarh under Solan district; efforts to douse the fire still underway
One woman died, 31 people injured and 9 are missing as of now. pic.twitter.com/fMNawbMYuA
— ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2024
खबर अपडेट की जा रही है…