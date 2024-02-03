Top Recommended Stories

Breaking News: हिमाचल प्रदेश में परफ्यूम फैक्ट्री में लगी आग, 31 घायल; 9 लापता और 1 की मौत

NR aroma perfume factory में लगी आग बुझाने के प्रयास अभी भी जारी हैं.

Published: February 3, 2024 8:13 AM IST

By Farha Fatima | Edited by Farha Fatima

आग बुझाने के प्रयास जारी.
हिमाचल प्रदेश के सोलन जिले के अंतर्गत आने वाले नालागढ़ के झाड़माजरी के पास NR aroma perfume factory में आग लग गई. आग बुझाने के प्रयास अभी भी जारी हैं. इसमें एक महिला की मौत की सूचना है. 31 लोग घायल हो गए और 9 लोग अब तक लापता हैं.

देखें घटनास्थल पर आग बुझाने का प्रयास जारी है.

खबर अपडेट की जा रही है…

