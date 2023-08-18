Top Recommended Stories

  • Chandrayaan 3 Achieved Another Milestone First Phase Of Deboosting Successful Isro Gave Big Update

Chandrayaan-3 ने हासिल किया एक और मुकाम, Deboosting का पहला फेज सफल- ISRO ने दिया बड़ा अपडेट

Chandrayaan Latest Update: भारतीय अंतरिक्ष एजेंसी (ISRO) ने यह भी जानकारी दी कि चंद्रयान-3 (Chandrayaan-3) की अगली डीबूस्टिंग अब 20 अगस्त को की जाएगी.

Updated: August 18, 2023 4:24 PM IST

By Parinay Kumar

Chandrayaan-3 Latest Update
चांद के मिशन पर निकला भारत का चंद्रयान-3 (Chandrayaan-3) ने बड़ी कामयाबी हासिल की है. ISRO ने शुक्रवार को चंद्रयान-3 पर नया अपडेट दिया है. ISRO ने ट्वीट कर बताया कि लैंडर अच्छे तरीके से काम कर रहा है. ISRO ने बताया कि चंद्रयान-3 अब चांद की निचली कक्षा में पहुंच गया है. भारतीय अंतरिक्ष एजेंसी ने यह भी जानकारी दी कि अगली डीबूस्टिंग अब 20 अगस्त को की जाएगी.

