Chandrayaan-3 ने हासिल किया एक और मुकाम, Deboosting का पहला फेज सफल- ISRO ने दिया बड़ा अपडेट

चांद के मिशन पर निकला भारत का चंद्रयान-3 (Chandrayaan-3) ने बड़ी कामयाबी हासिल की है. ISRO ने शुक्रवार को चंद्रयान-3 पर नया अपडेट दिया है. ISRO ने ट्वीट कर बताया कि लैंडर अच्छे तरीके से काम कर रहा है. ISRO ने बताया कि चंद्रयान-3 अब चांद की निचली कक्षा में पहुंच गया है. भारतीय अंतरिक्ष एजेंसी ने यह भी जानकारी दी कि अगली डीबूस्टिंग अब 20 अगस्त को की जाएगी.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

The Lander Module (LM) health is normal. LM successfully underwent a deboosting operation that reduced its orbit to 113 km x 157 km. The second deboosting operation is scheduled for August 20, 2023, around 0200 Hrs. IST #Chandrayaan_3#Ch3 pic.twitter.com/0PVxV8Gw5z — ISRO (@isro) August 18, 2023