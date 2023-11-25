'Telangana में KCR Family के हाथ में मलाईदार मंत्रालय', Rahul Gandhi ने लगाया भ्रष्टाचार का आरोप

तेलंगाना के निज़ामाबाद में कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी ने बीआरएस सरकार पर जमकर निशाना साधा. राहुल गांधी ने कहा कि केसीआर के परिवार के हाथ में सबसे पैसे बनाने वाली मिनिस्ट्री है. सबसे ज्यादा पैसा जमीन,शराब, खनन से बनाया जाता है. ये तीनों मंत्रालय केसीआर के परिवार के हाथ में हैं. अगर आप भ्रष्ट नहीं होते तो ये तीनों मंत्रालय आपके परिवार के हाथ में नहीं होते.

#WATCH | Nizamabad, Telangana: While addressing a public meeting, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says,”…The ministries that make the most money are under the KCR family… A large amount of money is made in land, liquor, and sand…All three ministries are under the KCR family… If… pic.twitter.com/nBwlbwkini

— ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2023