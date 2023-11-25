By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
'Telangana में KCR Family के हाथ में मलाईदार मंत्रालय', Rahul Gandhi ने लगाया भ्रष्टाचार का आरोप
तेलंगाना के निज़ामाबाद में कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी ने बीआरएस सरकार पर जम
तेलंगाना के निज़ामाबाद में कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी ने बीआरएस सरकार पर जमकर निशाना साधा. राहुल गांधी ने कहा कि केसीआर के परिवार के हाथ में सबसे पैसे बनाने वाली मिनिस्ट्री है. सबसे ज्यादा पैसा जमीन,शराब, खनन से बनाया जाता है. ये तीनों मंत्रालय केसीआर के परिवार के हाथ में हैं. अगर आप भ्रष्ट नहीं होते तो ये तीनों मंत्रालय आपके परिवार के हाथ में नहीं होते.
Trending Now
#WATCH | Nizamabad, Telangana: While addressing a public meeting, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says,”…The ministries that make the most money are under the KCR family… A large amount of money is made in land, liquor, and sand…All three ministries are under the KCR family… If… pic.twitter.com/nBwlbwkini
— ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2023
You may like to read
ब्रेकिंग न्यूज और लाइव न्यूज अपडेट के लिए हमें फेसबुक पर लाइक करें या ट्विटर पर फॉलो करें. India.Com पर विस्तार से पढ़ें India Hindi की और अन्य ताजा-तरीन खबरें