'Telangana में KCR Family के हाथ में मलाईदार मंत्रालय', Rahul Gandhi ने लगाया भ्रष्टाचार का आरोप

तेलंगाना के निज़ामाबाद में कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी ने बीआरएस सरकार पर जम

Published: November 25, 2023 1:27 PM IST

By Mangal Yadav | Edited by Mangal Yadav

तेलंगाना के निज़ामाबाद में कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी ने बीआरएस सरकार पर जमकर निशाना साधा. राहुल गांधी ने कहा कि केसीआर के परिवार के हाथ में सबसे पैसे बनाने वाली मिनिस्ट्री है. सबसे ज्यादा पैसा जमीन,शराब, खनन से बनाया जाता है. ये तीनों मंत्रालय केसीआर के परिवार के हाथ में हैं. अगर आप भ्रष्ट नहीं होते तो ये तीनों मंत्रालय आपके परिवार के हाथ में नहीं होते.

