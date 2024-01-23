By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Flights Delayed: दिल्ली में छाई कोहरे की चादर, कई फ्लाइट्स और 28 ट्रेनें लेट, चेर करें लिस्ट
राजधानी दिल्ली और देश के अन्य हिस्सों में घने कोहरे की वजह से आज भी दिल्ली आने वाली और दिल्ली से जाने वाली काफी फ्लाइट्स लेट हैं.
शीतलहर के बीच राष्ट्रीय राजधानी में कोहरे कम नहीं हो रहा. आज भी घने कोहने की चादर छाने से कई फ्लाइट्स लेट हैं. आज दिल्ली आने वाली और दिल्ली से जाने वाली 28 ट्रेनें लेट हैं. आईएमडी के मुताबिक, आज दिल्ली में न्यूनतम तापमान 7°C और अधिकतम 18°C रहेगा.
देखें दिल्ली के इंदिरा गांधी इंटेरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट पर लेट फ्लाइट्स-
#WATCH | Delhi: Several flights delayed as a layer of fog grips the national capital amidst the cold wave.
According to IMD, the minimum temperature in Delhi would be 7°C and the maximum would be 18°C today.
(Visuals from Indira Gandhi International Airport, shot at 6.20 am) pic.twitter.com/D9v7p6sh3i
— ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024
देखें आज की लेट ट्रेनों की पूरी लिस्ट-
