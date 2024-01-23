Flights Delayed: दिल्ली में छाई कोहरे की चादर, कई फ्लाइट्स और 28 ट्रेनें लेट, चेर करें लिस्ट

शीतलहर के बीच राष्ट्रीय राजधानी में कोहरे कम नहीं हो रहा. आज भी घने कोहने की चादर छाने से कई फ्लाइट्स लेट हैं. आज दिल्ली आने वाली और दिल्ली से जाने वाली 28 ट्रेनें लेट हैं. आईएमडी के मुताबिक, आज दिल्ली में न्यूनतम तापमान 7°C और अधिकतम 18°C ​​रहेगा.

#WATCH | Delhi: Several flights delayed as a layer of fog grips the national capital amidst the cold wave.

According to IMD, the minimum temperature in Delhi would be 7°C and the maximum would be 18°C today.

(Visuals from Indira Gandhi International Airport, shot at 6.20 am) pic.twitter.com/D9v7p6sh3i

