Flights Delayed: दिल्ली में छाई कोहरे की चादर, कई फ्लाइट्स और 28 ट्रेनें लेट, चेर करें लिस्ट

राजधानी दिल्ली और देश के अन्य हिस्सों में घने कोहरे की वजह से आज भी दिल्ली आने वाली और दिल्ली से जाने वाली काफी फ्लाइट्स लेट हैं.

Updated: January 23, 2024 8:14 AM IST

By Farha Fatima | Edited by Farha Fatima

आज भी दिल्ली में कई फ्लाइट्स और ट्रेन लेट हैं.
शीतलहर के बीच राष्ट्रीय राजधानी में कोहरे कम नहीं हो रहा. आज भी घने कोहने की चादर छाने से कई फ्लाइट्स लेट हैं. आज दिल्ली आने वाली और दिल्ली से जाने वाली 28 ट्रेनें लेट हैं. आईएमडी के मुताबिक, आज दिल्ली में न्यूनतम तापमान 7°C और अधिकतम 18°C ​​रहेगा.

देखें दिल्ली के इंदिरा गांधी इंटेरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट पर लेट फ्लाइट्स-

देखें आज की लेट ट्रेनों की पूरी लिस्ट-

